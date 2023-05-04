Thursday, May 04, 2023
Turbat University announces ADA/ADS annual examinations schedule

Our Staff Reporter
May 04, 2023
QUETTA    -   The University of Turbat(UoT) has announced the schedule of the an­nual (combined) examinations of ADA/ADS 2022-23 (Associate De­gree, sessions 2020-22 & 2021-23 (formerly known as B.A/B.Sc.) of the affiliated colleges with the Uni­versity of Turbat. This is learned from a notification issued from the office of the Controller of Examina­tions, University of Turbat here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the last date for the submission of the ex­amination forms along with the fee is 25th May 2023. However, the admis­sion forms can be submitted with a simple late fee of Rs. 300/- until 2nd June 2023. While the examination forms can be accepted with a double fee up to 10th June and with a triple fee up to 17th June 2023. According to the notification, the date of com­mencement of examinations will be announced later on. No examination forms will be accepted after the ex­piry of the due date.

Our Staff Reporter

