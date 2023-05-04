Thursday, May 04, 2023
UK ‘ready to deal’ with coronation threats after man arrested

Agencies
May 04, 2023
International

LONDON-UK security services are “ready to deal” with the challenges presented by the coronation, the government said Wednesday, after the arrest of a man suspected of throwing shotgun cartridges into the grounds of Buckingham Palace. Police arrested the man, who was allegedly armed with a knife, at about 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Tuesday, causing concern just days before King Charles III’s coronation, which will be attended by global royalty and world leaders. Security minister Tom Tugendhat sought to reassure the public on Wednesday, telling Times Radio that police were “all over” the challenges presented by the historic event.

