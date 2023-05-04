World Migratory Day to be marked on May 13  

ISLAMABAD - May 13 (Saturday) will be observed as World Migratory Bird Day worldwide, including in Pakistan, to raise awareness about the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats. This global initiative is supported by various organizations, including the United Nations. The ‘Blue Jay’ is one of the many migratory bird species that can be found around the world. During the second weekend of May, people celebrate World Migratory Bird Day by organizing public events like bird festivals, education programs, and bird-watching excursions. The first-ever World Migratory Bird Day was launched on April 8–9, 2006, to draw global attention to bird migration and the importance of protecting these birds.

Since then, the number of registered events and participating countries has increased every year, highlighting the growing interest in bird conservation.