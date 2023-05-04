Thursday, May 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

World Migratory Day to be marked on May 13  

APP
May 04, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - May 13 (Saturday) will be observed as World Migratory Bird Day worldwide, including in Pakistan, to raise awareness about the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats. This global initiative is supported by various organizations, including the United Nations. The ‘Blue Jay’ is one of the many migratory bird species that can be found around the world. During the second weekend of May, people celebrate World Migratory Bird Day by organizing public events like bird festivals, education programs, and bird-watching excursions. The first-ever World Migratory Bird Day was launched on April 8–9, 2006, to draw global attention to bird migration and the importance of protecting these birds. 

Since then, the number of registered events and participating countries has increased every year, highlighting the growing interest in bird conservation.

 

Need for people’s courts  

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023