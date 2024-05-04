143 vacant police seats filled from 2,000 applicants

ATTOCK - Out of 2,000 applicants, only 107 candidates qualified for 143 vacant seats of constables, drivers, and traffic assistants, according to PRO Attock Police Muhammad Naeem. He stated that more than 2,000 applications were received after inviting suitable candidates. Special teams were formed to scrutinize the applicants’ documents. Those whose documents passed the scrutiny committee’s evaluation underwent initial medical examinations, physical fitness tests, and written exams.

After a lengthy but transparent process, 107 candidates were selected. The PRO emphasized that the selection process was closely supervised by DIG Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DPO Attock Ghayas Gul, and SP Shahid Nawaz. Responding to questions about the process’s transparency, the PRO noted that out of 2,000 candidates, only 107 were selected for the 143 vacant seats, while 36 seats remained unfilled due to a lack of qualified candidates meeting the requisite merit.