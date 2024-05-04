Cement despatches show slight decline in April

ISLAMABAD - Cement despatches showed a slight decline in April 2024, as the total despatches were 2.943 million tonnes against 2.951 million tonnes despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of April 2024 were 2.328 million tonnes compared to 2.531 million tonnes in April 2023, showing a decline of 7.99 percent. Exports despatches, on the other hand, rose by 45.96 percent as the volumes increased from 420,857 tonnes in April 2023 to 614,264 tonnes in April 2024.

In April 2024, North based cement mills despatched 2.088 million tonnes cement showing a decline of 4.79 percent against 2.193 million tonnes despatches in April 2023. South based mills despatched 854,911 tonnes cement during April 2024 that was 12.71 percent more compared to the despatches of 758,510 tonnes during April 2023.

North based cement mills despatched 1.942 million tonnes cement in domestic markets in April 2024 showing a decline of 7.91 percent against 2.109 million tonnes despatches in April 2023. South based mills despatched 386,783 tonnes cement in local markets during April 2024 that was 8.36 percent less compared to the despatches of 422,071 during April 2023.

Exports from North based mills escalated by 73.11 percent as the quantities increased from 84,418 tonnes in April 2023 to 146,136 tonnes in April 2024. Exports from South also increased by 39.14 percent to 468,128 tonnes in April 2024 from 336,439 tonnes during the same month last year.

During the first ten months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 37.447 million tonnes that is 2.45 percent higher than 36.551 million tonnes despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 31.732 million tonnes against 33.095 million tonnes during same period last year showing a reduction of 4.12 percent. Export despatches showed healthy growth by 65.35 percent as the volumes increased to 5.715 million tonnes during the first ten months of current fiscal year compared to 3.457 million tonnes exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based mills despatched 26.178 million tonnes cement domestically during the first ten months of current fiscal year showing a reduction of 3.60 percent than cement despatches of 27.156 million tonnes during July 2022-April 2023. Exports from North increased by 37.48 percent percent to 1.186 million tonnes during July 2023-April 2024 compared with 862,855 tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based mills reduced by 2.34 percent to 27.364 million tonmes during first ten months of current financial year from 28.019 million tonnes during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based mills during July 2023-April 2024 were 5.553 million tonnes showing reduction of 6.48 percent over 5.938 million tonnes cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from South massively increased by 74.62 percent to 4.529 million tonnes during July 2023-April 2024 compared with 2.594 million tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based mills increased by 18.17 percent to 10.082 million tonnes during first ten months of current financial year from 8.532 million tonnes during same period of last financial year.

A spokesperson of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association urged the government to announce industry friendly measures in the upcoming budget that can boost construction activities in the country. We need to increase our capacity utilisation to bring-in economies of scale and to control our operations cost in order to reduce overall impact on the end consumer, he added.