CM’s Youth Initiative: 72,640 bike applications received from students

LAHORE - Chief Minister’s Youth Initiative (CMYI) Bikes Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), is providing 20,000 motorcycles on installments to the students. A total of 72,640 online applications have been received, with 57,366 applications for Petrol Bikes and 15,274 for e-bikes. It is pertinent to mention that last date of registration was 29th April, 2024, however, due to overwhelming response and to accommodate more applicants, the deadline was extended till 1st May 2024. The Government of Punjab will contribute in down payment and offer bikes on an easy monthly installment plan. In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf stated that the PITB established portal helped students in applying online for bikes.