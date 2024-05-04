Construction of janazgah, dispensary demanded

Mardan - The office-bearers of Qaumi Islahi Aman Jirga have demanded construction of a janazgah, dispensary and school in the area. The jirga is completely a non-political organisation whose main objective is to highlight the problems of the area and make efforts to solve them.

Addressing a news conference at Mardan press club, the Qaumi Jirga president Inam Khan Saraf, chairman Sher Shah Khan, general secretary Hameedullah, patron-in-chief Maulana Abdul Sattar, vice president Ali Khan, coordinator Salahuddin, said that the jirga changed the name of the area from “Chakru Pul” to Aman Chowk. They added that it is a non-political jirga consisting of eleven mosques in the area, whose aim is to eliminate social problems and provide basic facilities in the area.

Haji Inam Saraf said that Pakistan is our country, so we will work together with the local police and other law enforcement agencies to establish sustainable peace and create an atmosphere of unity in the area. He said that there is no dispensary, janazgah in the area for thousands of people.

In order to solve the problems, he demanded the elected members of the assembly to take practical steps to solve the basic problems of the residents of Aman Chowk.