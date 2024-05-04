Saturday, May 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Court concludes witnesses’ cross examination in liquor case against Gandapur

Court concludes witnesses’ cross examination in liquor case against Gandapur
Agencies
May 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   The local court on Friday completed the cross examination of all witnesses in the arms and liquor recovery case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur.

Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal Ranjha heard the case and after the cross examination of all witnesses, the court decided that on the next hearing, a questionnaire will be provided to Gandapur under section 342.

Gandapur’s lawyer Zahoor ul Hasan and prosecutor Khayam Abbasi appeared before the court during the hearing of the case.

The final witness, Younas, was presented in the court through video link and cross-examined, the bottle was also presented in the court as evidence from the car.  Younas confirmed the bottle as part of the record as evidence, the examination of all the witnesses in the arms and alcohol recovery case was completed.  During the hearing, Gandapur’s lawyer Zahoor ul Hassan requested the court to provide a questionnaire for Gandapur, to which Judge Sohaib Bilal Ranjha remarked that Ali Khan Amin was required to be in the court room while submitting the questionnaire.  The lawyer replied that the court should provide the questionnaire by the following day.  The Judicial Magistrate adjourned the case till tomorrow, confirming that the questionnaire would be given in the next hearing.

PM Shehbaz directs ministries to gear up for upcoming visit of Saudi investors

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1714708098.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024