Current state of affairs

During the tenure of the caretaker government, an unnecessary purchase of 34 lac tons of wheat incurred a staggering loss of 282 billion rupees to the national treasury. This colossal scandal demands swift investigation and decisive action against all involved, including the caretaker chief minister and the entire cabinet. The Prime Minister’s hollow promises to combat corruption lack credibility, particularly when individuals with questionable integrity hold significant positions. Until Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demonstrates a commitment to rooting out corruption within his own ranks, his rhetoric remains empty.

According to the Fiscal Operation Report from the Ministry of Finance, the budget deficit from July to March 2024 has soared to 3900 billion rupees. Tax revenue amounted to 7300 billion rupees, with the federal government collecting 6700 billion rupees and the provinces 550 billion rupees. Non-tax income for the nine-month period reached 2500 billion rupees. Expenditure totaled 12300 billion rupees, with 5500 billion rupees allocated for loan interest payments and 1200 billion rupees for defence. The country’s economy is in disarray.

The plight of the people is drowned in a sea of statistics. Government departments’ performance is unsatisfactory, exacerbated by anti-people policies and stringent IMF conditions. Privatisation has proven disastrous for the common man, while corruption plagues institutions like PIA, Steel Mill, and Railways. Competence and capability among the ruling class are sorely lacking.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s recent assertion that “people must pay taxes; they cannot live without it” has caused widespread concern. Citizens are burdened with taxes on every aspect of life, while the government neglects to improve tax collection from the elite. Inflation, the highest in the South Asian region, has crippled the populace.

While the finance minister threatens the public, the Prime Minister’s Office clandestinely approved four extra salaries for its officers and billions in supplementary grants before requesting a new IMF bailout package to avoid default. This demonstrates the ruling elite’s reluctance to prioritise public welfare over their own interests.

Amidst political instability, India is forging 15-year trade agreements worth over 279 trillion rupees with European countries, further exacerbating Pakistan’s economic woes. It is imperative that Pakistanis, instead of relying on aid packages, focus on reviving the economy, creating employment opportunities, combating corruption, and purging the ruling class of malfeasance. The escalating mental health crisis, marked by rising cases of depression and anxiety, underscores the dire state of affairs. According to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health Sciences, the number of daily depression cases has surpassed 800, reaching two and a half lac in 2022.

MUHAMMAD IMRAN-UL-HAQ,

Lahore.