Saturday, May 04, 2024
DPO visits police station to review security situation

APP
May 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -  District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Friday visited Police Station Daraban and reviewed the overall security situation.

According to the police spokesman, the district police chief visited Daraban Police Station where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Umar Hayat Khan was also present on the occasion and briefed about the security arrangements.

The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police station.

He also visited the Daraban checkpost and checked security measures taken by the police in the checkpost.

He asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their safety and ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

He asked them to closely watch suspicious persons to maintain the law and order situation.

The DPO expressed satisfaction with security arrangements and said the bravery and courage of the Dera police against the menace of terrorism was admirable.

APP

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1714801042.jpg

