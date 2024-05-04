Saturday, May 04, 2024
Finance minister urges intensified efforts to meet revenue targets amid ongoing shortfall
Imran Ali Kundi
May 04, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has called for making all-out efforts to achieve the ongoing year’s revenue collection target. The finance minister emphasised on devising strategies to enhance tax-to-GDP ratio and broaden the tax base to maximise revenue collection. He made these remarks during his visit to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters and held a meeting with chairman FBR and members of the board to review revenue collection performance of FBR. Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, chairman FBR gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the revenue collection efforts of FBR for the current financial year 2023-24. The chairman also briefed about measures being taken for digitalisation of FBR to further improve its performance.

Various other issues including pending legal cases also came under discussion during the meeting. It was decided to devise a holistic strategy to actively pursue all the pending legal cases for early recovery of stuck up revenue.

Free, responsible media essential for democracy: Law Minister

It is worth mentioning here that the FBR has collected Rs7,366 billion during July-April (2023-24) against the assigned revenue collection target of Rs7,414 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs48 billion. It has collected Rs654 billion in April 2024 against the assigned target of Rs707 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 53 billion.

Imran Ali Kundi

