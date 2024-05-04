Free lunch initiative boosts school attendance in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Mohyuddin Wani, announced on Friday the initiation of a federal government program aimed at providing free lunch meals to primary students attending government educational institutions in Islamabad. The objective is to enhance children’s growth and promote school attendance. Initially, around forty elementary schools are receiving healthy, quality, and hygienic free meals in the first phase of the initiative. Wani disclosed this information during an interview with a private news channel.

The collaboration between Allah Waley Trust and the government ensures the provision of free meals to elementary school children under the supervision of the Federal Directorate of Education. Wani emphasized the importance of addressing acute malnutrition, citing a recent analysis by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) which found that 2.14 million children in parts of Pakistan are suffering from acute malnutrition.

Highlighting the collaborative effort between the government and the trust, Wani stressed the significance of ensuring adequate nutrition for every child to support their learning and development. He mentioned plans to expand the program to reach a broader demographic of students and address food insecurity among school-going children. Wani affirmed that this initiative is the first step towards providing food to primary school children, with plans to introduce it to all secondary schools across Islamabad soon.

In response to a query, Wani stated that the initiative aims to reduce stunting and malnutrition while also improving enrollment and attendance rates among schoolchildren.