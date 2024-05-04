Free press imperative for strengthening democracy, says KP CM

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday said that the role of free press for the strengthening of democracy and democratic values in any society was imperative.

In his message in connection with the World Press Freedom Day, the CM said that the purpose of celebrating this day was to highlight the importance of free press for democracy.

He paid tribute to journalists across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for the freedom of journalism. The role of journalist community is worthy of praise, he said adding that the journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are performing their duties with great dedication despite extremely unfavourable conditions.

In the war against terrorism, the people and forces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as the journalists here have made great sacrifices, he remarked.

“I salute the sacrifices of journalists who lost their lives in line of duty.” He said that the provincial government believes in freedom of speech and will always welcome the positive criticism of the media and will take steps for improvement accordingly.

The Chief Minister said that the welfare of journalists and the solution of their problems are among the priorities of KP government, adding the present provincial government would play it’s role with journalists to ensure freedom of the press.

CM removes SACM Khalid Marwat as cabinet member

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has removed his Special Assistant Khalid Latif Khan Marwat, the brother of Member National Assembly Sher Afzal Marwat.

In a statement issued by the KP government, it has been said that the Chief Minister KP has de-notified Khalid Latif Khan from the post of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister.

Administration Department KP has also issued a de-notification notice to Special Assistant Khalid Latif Khan.

Khalid Latif Khan was Special Assistant for Science and Information Technology.