Freedom of expression vital for democracy: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Friday acknowledged the media’s positive role in awakening the collective consciousness of society and termed freedom of expression as vital for transparency and democracy.

Madam chief minister said that freedom of expression was essential for transparency and thriving democracy, but it should come with a sense of responsibility. “A sense of responsibility for press freedom is very much crucial to bring positive change in society”. The Punjab government, she said, was taking all possible measures for the welfare of journalism and journalists. She paid tribute to journalists who raised the banner of independent thinking in the era of dictatorship.”Tribute is also due to all hard working journalists who report abuse in their society. I salute the first journalist of Sub-continent, Maulvi Muhammad Baqir who was martyred for the freedom of expression”, she said.

Separately, the chief minister ondemned Khuzdar Blast which also took the life of President Khuzdar Press Club. She offered condolences to the bereaved family of the President Khuzdar Press Club, and prayed for the speedy recovery of all the injured.

“Enemies of freedom of press will never succeed in their goals,” she said while condemning a bomb blast in Khuzdar.