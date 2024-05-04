Saturday, May 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rates decrease by Rs1,400 per tola

Gold rates decrease by Rs1,400 per tola
Agencies
May 04, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,400 and was sold at Rs239,600 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs241,000 on last trading day.  The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,201 to Rs205,418 from Rs206,619, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs188,300 from Rs189,400, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.  The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,620 and Rs2,254.80, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $2,297 from $2,308, the association reported.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1714708098.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024