Saturday, May 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Agencies
May 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engr. Amir Muqam on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government firmly believed in freedom of press and expression of opinion. In the message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the minister said that Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the freedom of press and citizens’ right to access accurate information. He said that role of media is to do responsible journalism with transparency and high ethical standards. “We stand with the international community in celebrating the World Press Freedom Day with determination to uphold the freedom of the press, ” he said. He paid tribute to the journalists, media workers, writers and cameramen, lauding their struggle for freedom of press.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1714708098.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024