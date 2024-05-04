Saturday, May 04, 2024
Gwadar to play key role in economic progress of country: Qaiser

May 04, 2024
QUETTA   -   Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Friday said that Gwadar would play a key role in the economic development of not only Balochistan but also Pakistan in the near future due to which the standard of living of the people could be improved. He expressed these views during his three-days important visit to Gwadar along with Additional Secretary Maritime Affairs.

The federal minister expressed his deep interest in Gwadar and its related mega projects

On this occasion, the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs directed that immediate practical steps should be taken to resolve the complaints faced by the local fishermen related to the trawler mafia so that the poor and local fishermen associated with this profession could be treated.

