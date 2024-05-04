Housing minister directs to take strict action against illegal occupation of govt residences

Islamabad - Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Housing and Works, issued directives to take strict action against illegal occupations and encroachments of federal government owned residential accommodations located in various sectors of Islamabad.

Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary Housing and Works, chaired a meeting in this regard. Muhammad Ashfaq Ghumman, Additional Secretary Housing, Malik Saeed, Joint Secretary Estate, Obaid ud Din, Director General, Estate Office, and other senior officers of the ministry attended the meeting. During the course of meeting, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, directed Obaid ud Din, Director General, Estate Office to issue notices to all those allottees who have made additional construction in their government allotted houses and subletting of federal government owned residential accommodations.

Secretary housing also directed to issue notices to the allottees that are using federal government accommodations for commercial activities. It was also decided during the meeting that stern action shall be taken against all property dealers facilitating the subletting of government accommodations. DG Estate Office assured the Secretary that notices will be issued immediately in accordance with Rule 16 and 19 of the AAR.

He further apprised that a similar action was taken in 2018 on the directions of August Supreme Court of Pakistan, whereby 2,200 houses were vacated from the possession of illegal occupants. Secretary housing emphasised that according to the directions of the housing minister strict action shall be taken against those who have added extra construction illegally inside the courtyard/rooftops by disturbing the original plan of the building and directed the concerned to start anti-encroachment drive immediately. Furthermore, he highlighted that after the issuance of notices, all illegal occupants will be evicted from the government accommodations with the assistance of the district administration and capital development authority, in accordance with the law.