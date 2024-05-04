ICT admin, ILO call for better rights for workers

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), organized an event on Friday to celebrate Labour Day, aiming to enhance workers’ rights. Various dignitaries, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner East, Usman Ashraf, and Commissioner Social Security Hospital, Rabia Aurangzeb, attended the event. In her address, Commissioner Rabia Aurangzeb underscored the need for organizations to prioritize workers’ health and well-being, stating that no nation can progress without ensuring better rights for its workers.

She reiterated her department’s commitment to providing quality healthcare services to laborers. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice-Chancellor of the Health Services Academy, reaffirmed his institution’s support for social security and efforts to address workers’ health issues. He emphasized their readiness to contribute significantly to improving workers’ welfare, noting Labour Day’s importance in highlighting the challenges they face. ILO Country Director Ger Thomas also attended, recognizing the growing issues of climate change, economic instability, and unemployment.

He emphasized the crucial role of workers in the economy and the need for cooperation among stakeholders to ensure their welfare.

Member National Assembly Anjum Aqeel Khan discussed the implementation of labour laws, acknowledging existing laws but highlighting inconsistent enforcement. He emphasized the significance of labor, announcing plans to provide bonuses to hardworking workers and ensure full rights and protection for working women. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, urged better treatment of subordinates and highlighted the low wages of security guards hired by companies.

He called for a broader shift in attitudes toward workers, stressing that real change starts from within the home. Discussions also addressed health risks faced by workers in Pakistan. Overall, the Labour Day event in Islamabad honored laborers’ hard work while advocating for improved treatment and recognition of their contributions.