IHC disposes of FIA employees' petition against contract termination

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed the plea of three employees of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the extension of their employment.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of the IHC issued a written judgement on the petition.

According to the verdict, the three employees were hired as sub-inspectors on a contract basis in the FIA Cyber Crime division in 2019.

The department selection committee reported that their job performance was not up to mark. The committee raised concerns about their character, and there are ongoing departmental inquiries against them.

In the verdict, Justice Mohsin remarked that extending the job contract of the employees did not violate basic human rights.

Consequently, the IHC dismissed the petition filed by the employees.