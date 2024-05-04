JUI-F decides to launch anti-govt movement sans PTI

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) on Saturday decided to launch an anti-government movement without the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressing displeasure over the recent statement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Gandapur said no one had stolen Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s mandate and he had defeated him in the Feb 8 general elections, which irked the JUI-F chief.

According to sources, the JUI-F expressed its displeasure over the statement and decided to launch a drive against the government independently.

The sources quoted the party leaders as saying that the PTI people who communicated do not have a mandate. "The JUI-F does not need the PTI assistance to launch anti-government campaign," the party said.

They said the PTI's non-serious approach would not benefit anyone and advised it to first create consensus within its ranks and then communicate with other parties.

Moreover, Maulana Fazl has also stopped his party leaders from contacting the PTI.