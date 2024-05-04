KP minister opens DHI System-2

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Friday inaugurated the District Health Information (DHI) System-2 which would help in improving health reporting mechanisms.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Syed Qasim Ali Shah said that District Health Information System-2 would further improve the health reporting.

Implementation of District Health Information (DHI) System-2 (DHIS-2) was inevitable for advanced reporting and initially, the S system is being implemented in five districts, Syed Qasim Ali Shah said.

The training of DHIS-2 in other districts will also continue and the upgraded system will be extended to the entire province soon, he added.

With this system, it will be possible to better monitor the provision of resources and services of the health department, he confirmed.