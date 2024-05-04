LCWU girls grab CM Pink Games athletics title

LAHORE - Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), with 117 points, grabbed the first position in the 1st CM Punjab Pink Games 2024 athletics event here at Punjab Stadium on Friday. Punjab University girls with 79 points claimed the second position while GCU athletes, who scored 53 points, took the third position. In archery team event final, Punjab University, with 1565 points,emerged as thetitle winner at SBP Archery Centre, Nishtar Park Sports Complex. University of Lahore secured second with 1344 points while Bahauddin Zakariya University finished third in the archery competition with 1316 points. University of Sargodha clinched fourth position with 1207 points followed by UVAS 771, LCWU 712 and Islamia University Bahawalpur 226 points.

In the Individual category, Seema Yaqoob of University of Lahore secured first position with 283 points. The second and third positions were taken by Bisma Farooq of Punjab University and Areeb Fatima from University of Lahore with 264 and 258 points respectively. Defence Attache of South Korea Embassy Mr.Jinyeong Heo, DG Local Govt Tariq Mehmood, Director Admin M Kaleem and Syeda Nimra Fatima were also present at the archery event.

The second day hockey matches of were also decided here at National Hockey Stadium pitch-2 on Friday. In the first match, Punjab University defeated Government College Women’s University Lahore by 4-0. Iram Shahzadi struck two goals while Ayesha Akram and Mehwish Waris scored one goal each for Punjab University.

The second match of the day proved to be a one-sided affair as Lahore College for Women University shocked Kinnaird College by a huge margin of 8-0. Lahore College For Women University’s Areeba Sarwar scored four goals while Areej Gul, Laiba Yasmeen, Rukhsar Aslam and Shakeela Iqbal contributed one goal apiece.

The basketball matches were played at NPSC Gymnasium Hall. Lahore College for Women’s University defeated Punjab University by 32-16 in the first match while University of Sargodha out played University of Central Punjab by a big difference of 22-2 in the second match. GCU Lahore beat BZU Multan by 12-3 while GCU Sialkot awarded a walkover against FCC.

In thetable tennis event, Kinnaird College (KC) beat Islamia University 3-0. Zainab Waqar (KC) beat Ersa Munir (Islamia University 3-0), Hadia beat Sadaf Gulraz 3-0 and Arshia beat Mehwish 3-0.GCU (Fsd) beat Fatima Jinnah University 3-1.Jannat beat Anoosha Akhtar 3-1, Rimsha beat Mahnoor Syed 3-1, Ambeer Gul beat Rabia Iqbal 3-1 and Rimsha beat Anoosha 3-0.