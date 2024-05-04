Minister directs speedy completion of renovation work at hospital

Bahawalpur - Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Khawaja Salman Rafique made a surprise visit to Nawab Sir Sadiq Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur. The provincial minister inspected various wards of the hospital and talked to the patients under treatment. MS Dr Muhammad Hamid Khan was present on this occasion. The provincial minister inspected the emergency department of the hospital. He directed that the ongoing development and renovation works in the emergency department of the hospital should be completed soon and made functional. He said that the construction and renovation works of washrooms of the hospital should be completed soon. The provincial minister was informed about the health facility program under universal health insurance. He directed to ensure the provision of free medical facilities under this program.