Saturday, May 04, 2024
Minister for Maritime Affairs visits Gwadar

May 04, 2024
QUETTA   -   Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh along with Additional Secretary Maritime Affairs, embarked on a significant three-day visit to Gwadar. Upon arrival, they were warmly received by Chairman Gwadar Port Pasand Khan Baldi, CEO of China Overseas Port Holding Company Limited, Yu Bu and other distinguished officials from GPA and China. The minister’s first day in Gwadar was filled with engagements, starting with chairing a meeting at GPA head office, where senior officials from Chinese and Gwadar Port Authority discussed various matters.

Chairman Gwadar Port Passand Khan Buledi gave insights into the ongoing development projects at Gwadar Port, followed by a detailed briefing from Chairman COPHC about the Port’s operations and recent developments. The minister also visited the Free Zone, including a visit to the newly constructed 1.2 MGD Desalination Plant, showing keen interest in the infrastructure developments. Expressing satisfaction, the Minister commended the progress of ongoing works in Gwadar.

