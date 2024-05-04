Naqvi orders immediate resolution of immigration issues at country’s airports

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has ordered immediate resolution of immigration issues at the country’s airports.

The directions came as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif visited Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore. Both expressed dissatisfaction over existing facilities for passengers. The interior minister directed to simplify the existing lengthy and 3-tier search process and immigration counters will be increased for the convenience of passengers going abroad.

Few days ago, the government had installed immigration e-gates at and New Islamabad Airport, Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport in a bid to save the passengers travelling abroad from the hassle of waiting in long queues. E-gates, also known as electronic gates, are automated self-service barriers which use data stored in a chip in biometric passports along with a photo or fingerprint taken at the time of entering them to verify the passport holder’s identity. Passengers undergo biometric verification using facial or iris recognition, fingerprints, or a combination of modalities.

After the identification process is complete and the passport holder’s identity is verified, a physical barrier such as a gate or turnstile opens to permit passage.

If the passport holder’s identification is not verified or if the system malfunctions, then the gate or turnstile does not open and an immigration officer will meet the person. All e-gates require the use of an e-passport that is machine readable or an identity card. In November last year, Pakistan’s Directorate General of Immigration and Passport (DGI&P) started the issuance of e-passports across the country. The newly-introduced e-passport carries over 20 advanced security features and encapsulates comprehensive records and travel details of the passport holder, enhancing security measures and data management.

The newly-launched e-passports are in compliance with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) standards. According to the DGI&P’s website, Pakistan’s e-passport holders can benefit from the e-gate facility at all airports around the world.

The federal ministers paid two-hours-long visit to Allama Iqbal International Airport. Expressing dissatisfaction over the facilities available to passengers at the airport, federal ministers emphasized the need for improvements. They instructed concerned authorities from ASF, ANF, and Customs to devise a comprehensive plan within the next 24 hours to facilitate the passengers. Interior minister Naqvi directed the authorities to increase the number of immigration counters at the arrival and departure terminal of the airport to save passengers from the hassle of waiting. He said a final plan in this regard should be presented within three days.