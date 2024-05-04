Nawaz Sharif likely to be elected PML-N President

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to be elected as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president again in the Central Working Committee session.

Preparations for the CWC session scheduled on May 11 have been underway as invitations delivered to members with instructions to ensure their participation in the meeting.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in a recent presser said that the PML-N Punjab chapter has requested Nawaz Sharif to resume the party presidency, citing his leadership as crucial for the party’s success.

He said that during the PML-N Punjab meeting, a resolution was passed, requesting Nawaz Sharif to once again lead the party in this difficult time.

“Nawaz Sharif was named the PML-N’s lifetime supreme leader as honor and respect, but the operational position belongs to the president of the party,” said Rana Sanaullah.

The former interior minister said that Nawaz Sharif was removed from the premiership and PML-N’s presidency through a ‘conspiracy’ in 2017.

PML-N sources shared recently that the PML-N’s general council meeting in the first week of May will table a recommendation to make Nawaz Sharif the party’s president.

Nawaz Sharif, who was heading the party until his disqualification in the Panama case in 2018, is likely to be elected as the PML-N president unopposed.

In the general council meeting, restructuring of the party from centre to the district level would also be considered. A recommendation to separate government and party positions would also be presented and discussed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister was disqualified from holding any public position after being convicted in 2018.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted him in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references on November 29 and December 12 last year respectively. After his acquittal, the former PM contested General Elections 2024 and returned elected from NA-130 Lahore.