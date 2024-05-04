Opp plans to requisite NA session to discuss current political scenario

ISLAMABAD - The opposition is planning to submit a requisition to summon the National Assembly (NA) session to discuss current political scenario including the right to hold public meetings.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] has planned to hold public gatherings in different parts of the country in the coming days.

The opposition, with the support of relgio-political party [Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam [JUI-F], has announced public meetings. It also expressed fear, in the last sitting of the National Assembly, the government would not allow them to exercise the right of protest.

PTI’s senior leader Asad Qaiser, in the National Assembly sitting, had even warned the government they would not let this Parliament run. To avoid this situation, sources said, the PTI members planning to submit requisition in the National Assembly to call a session on this matter.

Now, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] and JUI-F have planned a million march and public meetings on May 9. The PTI’s senior leadership is also holding a meeting to finalise its plan. PTI’s senior leader Asad Qaiser and other senior members in different cities will be holding meetings according to their plan. When contacted, PTI’s legal brain Shoaib Shaheen said that the PTI had no plan to strike any deal.

“It is the right of the political party to stage a protest or hold a public meeting,” he said, adding that the former prime minister Imran Khan would share future course of action soon.

It may be mentioned here that the parliamentary parties have to evolve consensus on the formation of parliamentary bodies, as the matter is pending for last month.Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has asked the parliamentary political parties from treasury and opposition to evolve consensus so that he can summon a formal meeting to discuss the matter. However, both the sides have yet to evolve consensus on the issue.