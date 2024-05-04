Pakistan, Niger reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation

Pakistan and Niger have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation, especially in the economic domain.

The understanding to the effect reached during the meeting of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar with his Nigerien counterpart Bakary Yaou Sangare on the sidelines of the 15th Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit in Banjul.

The two sides also discussed coordination within the OIC framework and agreed to continue working closely to advance the collective interest within the organisation and beyond.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar appreciated Niger's support to Pakistan at various regional and international platforms and its principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Foreign Minister Sangare reiterated Niger's consistent position on the Kashmir dispute, emphasising solidarity with Pakistan's stance at the international stage.