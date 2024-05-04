Pakistani doctor featured in Time’s 100 health list

Pakistani doctor, Dr Shahzad Baig, has been featured in the Time magazine’s list of 100 world leaders in the field of health — ‘TIME100 HEALTH’.

Dr Baig leads the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme as its national coordinator.

He also served in Nigeria as technical adviser for the country’s polio eradication initiative before arriving in Pakistan to lead anti-polio efforts.

Time magazine commended Dr. Baig’s leadership in Pakistan.

Time’s editor, Jeffrey Kluger highlighted the significant progress made in reducing polio cases in Pakistan since Dr. Baig took charge.

Kluger also praised Dr. Baig’s efforts in the face of challenges such as attacks on polio workers by extremists.

“Under his leadership, the government has deployed 400,000 vaccinators and 80,000 security personnel to inoculate more than 90 million children this year alone, with another 24 million to come in a springtime vaccination drive,” the Time editor at large added.

“His inclusion in this esteemed list is a testament to his dedication to the mission of Polio eradication from Pakistan!” stated the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme on its Instagram profile.