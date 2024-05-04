PCP rejuvenated to tackle journalists’ issues, fake news

ISLAMABAD - The Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) is undergoing systematic revival, aiming to leverage its influence and resources in combating fake news and addressing journalists’ issues, announced Chairman Arshad Khan Jadoon on Friday. Speaking at a seminar titled “Freedom of Press with Responsibility,” Jadoon emphasized PCP’s commitment to supporting journalists in all circumstances. The event, dedicated to celebrating World Press Freedom, featured speeches from prominent journalists, lawyers, and other participants. Fauzia Shahid, a prominent journalist, stressed the significance of timely truth and cautioned against labeling individuals as liars without evidence. She urged journalists to refrain from reporting social media news without verification. Naveed Akbar of the Parliamentary Reporters Association acknowledged the challenges faced by journalists and highlighted the importance of introspection. He emphasized the need to strengthen defamation laws to prevent slanderous attacks. Matiullah Jan highlighted PCP’s role in serving media consumers and receiving complaints against institutions. He mentioned PCP’s research on legal protections for journalists and their challenges. Ali Raza Alvi emphasized responsible journalism, advocating for self-censorship while cautioning against tarnishing politicians’ images. Barrister Urooj Bukhari, a human rights activist, asserted every Pakistani’s right to freedom of expression. Senior journalist Haji Nawaz Raza expressed concern over the erosion of journalistic ethics by social media and stressed the importance of respecting boundaries and avoiding challenges to state policies.