Lahore - Founder Trustee and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that poor and sick people across Punjab are “blessing” their savior “Maryam” in their prayers and loyalty. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took the national services of her kind father and Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif as her motto and held her hand to serve the deprived sections of the society.

Rulers who are loyal to their country and countrymen do not have to face disloyalty from voters throughout their lives, he said. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the farmers certainly cannot remain worried, the people’s government of Punjab has also held the hand of the suffering and forced laborers of the society on the bill of administrative reforms.

In Maryam Nawaz’s provincial cabinet, Khawaja Imran Nazir is a serious minister who is saddened by seeing the deprivations of the people and becomes fully active to treat them. He said that Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has tightened his belt to hunt down a handful of dirty fish in the health department and to hold accountable the thieves who are stealing money from government resources. According to Khawaja Imran Nazir, the fulfillment of his national mission in the light of the vision of the leadership of the ruling party of Punjab including the center is politics and happiness.

He said that Khawaja Imran Nazir started politics from UC level and defeated disappointment with his determination and independence. He is the spokesman of his party workers and the guardian of political rights.