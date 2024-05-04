PM on wheat import scandal: Fix the responsibility, furnish a report by Monday

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ordered a comprehensive and transparent probe into the caretaker government’s decision concerning wheat import scandal – a move that has triggered a full-blown crisis in the country as farmers are now forced to sell their produce at cheaper rates.

It was the caretaker government which allowed the grain imports notwithstanding the fact that the imminent wheat crop harvest and ample stocks available in Pakistan, especially in Punjab – the country’s food basket.

As Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Agha – who is heading the second inquiry committee to investigate scandal – reached the PM Office, sources say Shehbaz directed him to fix the responsibility in unambiguous terms and furnish the report by Monday.

In this regard, the prime minister ordered the federal secretary to use the available record and documents while also presenting recommendations on the subject.

On the other hand, the sources say a committee meeting is in the session despite Saturday being a weekly holiday, which will go through a report filed by a panel formed earlier to ascertain the facts.

The move coincides with a PML-N gathering to be held at the party’s Model Town headquarters in Lahore to define a strategy to deal with the prevailing wheat procurement crisis.