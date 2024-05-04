Saturday, May 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police launch crackdown on professional beggars

Our Staff Reporter
May 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police has initiated a crackdown against professional beggars, a public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that during the past 24 hours, Islamabad Police conducted operations against professional beggars and their facilitators in various areas, resulting in the arrest of 08 professional beggars and the filing of cases against them. Additionally, underage children were transferred to shelters.

The DIG Operations issued clear instructions to zonal SPs to continue daily operations against beggars under their supervision. He urged citizens not to give alms to professional beggars and to discourage them.

If professional beggars are spotted in commercial or residential areas, citizens are encouraged to immediately call the police at “Pucar-15”.

PM Shehbaz directs ministries to gear up for upcoming visit of Saudi investors

Furthermore, he emphasized that the primary priority of Islamabad Police is the protection of life and property of the citizens.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1714708098.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024