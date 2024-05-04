Police launch crackdown on professional beggars

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police has initiated a crackdown against professional beggars, a public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that during the past 24 hours, Islamabad Police conducted operations against professional beggars and their facilitators in various areas, resulting in the arrest of 08 professional beggars and the filing of cases against them. Additionally, underage children were transferred to shelters.

The DIG Operations issued clear instructions to zonal SPs to continue daily operations against beggars under their supervision. He urged citizens not to give alms to professional beggars and to discourage them.

If professional beggars are spotted in commercial or residential areas, citizens are encouraged to immediately call the police at “Pucar-15”.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the primary priority of Islamabad Police is the protection of life and property of the citizens.