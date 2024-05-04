Saturday, May 04, 2024
PPP's Faisal Karim Kundi set to take oath as KP governor today

Web Desk
12:59 PM | May 04, 2024
 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi, nominated by the party, is set to take oath as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor today (Saturday).

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 4pm at Governor House Peshawar. Invitations for the oath-taking ceremony of KP governor have been dispatched to guests. 

It is pertinent to note that PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with PM Shehbaz Sharif yesterday (Friday). During the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to provincial governors.

Bilawal Bhutto suggested the appointment of Sardar Saleem as Governor Punjab while proposing Faisal Karim Kundi's appointment for the office of Governor KP .

PM Shehbaz Sharif accepted the proposal of governors' appointments.

Meanwhile, it was decided to keep Kamran Tessori as Governor Sindh and appoint Jaffar Mandokhel as Governor Balochistan . 

Nawaz Sharif likely to be elected PML-N President

