Saturday, May 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President Zardari approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President Zardari approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
MATEEN HAIDER
May 04, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 under Article 75 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The bill aims to amend taxes and duties’ related laws, an official statement issued by the President House said on Friday.

The amendments made through the bill include changes to sections 30DDD, 43, 45B, 46 and 47 of the Sales Tax Act 1990. Similarly, through the amendment bill, changes to sections 29, 33, 34 and 38 of the Federal Excise Act 2005, and sections 122A, 124, 126A, 130, 131, 132, 133, and 134A of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 have also been made.

The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 was passed by the National Assembly on April 29, 2024. The president approved the bill on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1714708098.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024