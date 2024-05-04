PSMA asks PM to allow earlier export of surplus sugar

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has asked Prime Minister of Pakistan to allow earlier export of surplus sugar to avail an opportunity of earning valuable foreign exchange for the country and to issue instructions to formulate a permanent policy for export of the commodity.

A meeting was held between the officials of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) and Rana Iftikhar Muhammad, Chairman of Punjab Sugarcane Growers Association, in which the problems faced by the growers were discussed.

According to the PSMA spokesperson, growers’ association Chairman Rana Iftikhar Muhammad agreed that production costs of manufacturing white sugar has increased manifold due to high input costs. He said during the crushing season of 2022-23, growers got minimum support price of sugarcane at Rs300 per tonne, whereas in 2023-24, this rate was fixed as Rs400 per tonne in Punjab and Rs425 in Sindh, which later reached up to Rs500 per tonne. Because of this, farmers got better return of their crop. Export of surplus sugar will help end issues between the farmers and the sugar mills.

The PSMA officials said sugar rates have dropped and the association is still waiting for the export of surplus sugar. On the other hand, due to unnecessary delay in export, the international prices of sugar are continuously receding, which are minimising the opportunity to increase country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Rana Iftikhar Muhammad expressed his concerns that farmers have suffered losses in other crops such as wheat, cotton and maize. Their interest towards sugarcane cultivation is increasing. It is anticipated that farmers will cultivate about 30 percent more sugarcane resulting in additional sugarcane production in the next season. Accordingly surplus sugar production will again be increased.