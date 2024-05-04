PTF launches inaugural Inter-Department Tennis Trophy

LAHORE - The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) inaugurated the first-ever PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy on Friday at the PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad. The tournament, scheduled to run until May 7, features men’s teams from the Army, Air Force, Navy, WAPDA and SNGPL, battling it out for top honors. The opening ceremony was graced by Mr. Zahoor Ahmed, Additional Secretary IPC & Director General of Pakistan Sports Board, who assured full support for the development of tennis infrastructure in Pakistan. Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Afzal also attended as a guest of honor. On the opening day, dominant performances were seen from the teams of WAPDA and Army. WAPDA’s M Abid and Aqeel Khan secured straight-set victories over their Pakistan Navy opponents.

Similarly, Army’s Abdullah Adnan and Muzammil Murtaza overcame their SNGPL adversaries. Army and WAPDA each notched 2-0 wins in their opening matches.