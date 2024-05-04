Saturday, May 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTF launches inaugural Inter-Department Tennis Trophy

Staff Reporter
May 04, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) inaugurated the first-ever PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy on Friday at the PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad. The tournament, scheduled to run until May 7, features men’s teams from the Army, Air Force, Navy, WAPDA and SNGPL, battling it out for top honors. The opening ceremony was graced by Mr. Zahoor Ahmed, Additional Secretary IPC & Director General of Pakistan Sports Board, who assured full support for the development of tennis infrastructure in Pakistan. Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Afzal also attended as a guest of honor. On the opening day, dominant performances were seen from the teams of WAPDA and Army. WAPDA’s M Abid and Aqeel Khan secured straight-set victories over their Pakistan Navy opponents.

 Similarly, Army’s Abdullah Adnan and Muzammil Murtaza overcame their SNGPL adversaries. Army and WAPDA each notched 2-0 wins in their opening matches.

Housing minister directs to take strict action against illegal occupation of govt residences

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1714708098.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024