Punjab plays role of big brother for all other provinces: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Friday that relief goods consisting of 25,000 ration bags had been dispatched for the flood and rain hit people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per the direction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

According to a press release issued here, she said that recent flood and rain had badly hit the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said that she wanted to express solidarity with the people over the Gilgit-Baltistan bus incident.

Azma Bukhari said, “We are sending 6 trucks carrying food items to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.” She further said that Punjab had always played a role of big brother for all other provinces. The minister said that it was very unfortunate that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was paying no attention towards welfare of the people.

Regarding wheat procurement, Azma Bukhari said that inquiry was underway as per the direction of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and soon findings would come in front of people. She said that as far as matter of standing committees in the Punjab Assembly, it would be solved in one to two days.