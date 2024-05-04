Punjab sends relief supplies to KP

LAHORE - On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has sent relief supplies to Peshawar, said Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed.

Nabil Javed said PDMA Punjab had sent six trucks loaded with relief goods to KP. Provincial Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir will hand over the relief goods to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on behalf of the Punjab government. 2,500 food hampers have been sent to meet the shortage of food. He said that ration bags will meet the emergency needs of 2,500 families. Flour, sugar, ghee, rice, gram, flour and dry milk have been packed in the ration bags. One food hamper weighing about 20 kg per family is being given. The relief goods will be handed over to Peshawar Mayor by PDMA Punjab.