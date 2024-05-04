Saturday, May 04, 2024
Punjab win Prime Minister National Talent Hunt Table Tennis League

Staff Reporter
May 04, 2024
LAHORE   -   Punjab clinched victory in both the men’s and women’s team events at the Prime Minister’s National Talent Hunt Table Tennis League, held at Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad. The event, spanning six days and organized by the HEC concluded on Friday. In the women’s final, Punjab B triumphed over Punjab A with a score of 3-0. Captain Ramsha Niaz of Punjab A emerged victorious against Tayyaba Latif with the score being 11-7, 6-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9. Saba Syed and Shamila Javed also secured wins for their team. KP secured third place. The men’s final saw Punjab A overcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a 3-1 victory. Standout performances included Atta Ul Mannan and Usman Nawaz winning crucial matches for their team. The closing ceremony was graced by Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, who reiterated the government’s commitment to nurturing young talent across various fields.

