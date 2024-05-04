Remembering Mansoor Baloch: A versatile actor and chieftain

THATTA - Mansoor Baloch, a renowned actor and chieftain from Sindh, may have left us 30 years ago, but his legacy lives on through his incredible contributions to Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Born in 1944 in Buchri village, Shaheed Benazir Abad district, Mansoor Baloch hailed from a feudal lord’s family and went on to become one of the most versatile actors of his time.

During the golden era of Pakistan Television and film industry, Mansoor Baloch emerged as a household name, playing memorable roles in television plays and films that garnered him fame not only in Pakistan but also in neighboring countries. His performances in “Deewaren” and “Jungle” are still remembered and cherished by fans of performing arts.

Mansoor Baloch’s journey to stardom was not without its challenges. Belonging to a die-hard feudal lord’s family, making a mark in the field of performing arts was always going to be a hard nut to crack. However, his ambition and passion for acting drove him to pursue his dreams, and he eventually succeeded his father as the chieftain of the Lund-Baloch tribe.

Throughout his 20-year career, Mansoor Baloch worked in over a dozen Urdu, Punjabi, and Pashto movies, besides several television plays. He received the Best Actor award from PTV for his role in “Deewaren” and was bestowed with the President’s Pride of Performance Award in 1984.

Despite his success, Mansoor Baloch’s life was cut short under mysterious circumstances on May 3, 1994, just eight days after his return to Lahore from Nawabshah.

His death remains a mystery to this day, but his legacy lives on through his remarkable body of work.

As we remember Mansoor Baloch on his 30th anniversary, we celebrate his contributions to Pakistan’s entertainment industry and cherish the memories of his incredible performances. His legacy continues to inspire new generations of actors and artists, and his work remains a testament to his talent, passion, and dedication to his craft.