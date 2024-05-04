Saturday, May 04, 2024
Rublev eases past Fritz to reach Madrid Open final

Rublev eases past Fritz to reach Madrid Open final
Agencies
May 04, 2024
MADRID  -  Andrey Rublev reached his first Madrid Open final with a 6-4 6-3 win over American Taylor Fritz on Friday, as the Russian seventh seed continued his return to form at the claycourt tournament.

Rublev, the highest seed left in the tournament at the semi-final stage, survived an early wobble to see off the 12th seed, and was all smiles after his straight-sets win, and will now be favourite to claim his second title of the year.Fritz broke serve in the opening game, with the Russian showing early signs of frustration, but Rublev composed himself to break back immediately and ended the set winning two games to love to take the opener.

The second set went with serve until Rublev broke to lead 4-2 and it ended in a similar vein to the first, this time the Russian winning his final two service games to love, closing the gap in their head-to-head record, with four wins and five losses.

Meanwhile, in the women’s draw, the reigning champion of the Madrid Open, Aryna Sabalenka, showcased her resilience as she overcame a set and a break deficit to defeat Elena Rybakina, securing her spot in the final.

Despite a shaky start, the Belarusian powerhouse rallied back to claim victory with a scoreline of 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), setting the stage for a highly anticipated rematch against world number one Iga Swiatek, reminiscent of last year’s showdown.

Sabalenka’s formidable opponent, Swiatek, demonstrated her dominance earlier, breezing past Madison Keys with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 win. With a spotless display on clay, Swiatek’s strategic prowess left her opponent with little room to maneuver.

Agencies

