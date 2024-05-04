Rupee gains 10 pasia against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.20 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.30. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, stood at Rs277.35 and Rs280.1, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 74 paisa and closed at Rs298.85 against the last-day closing of Rs298.11, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 3 paisa and closed at Rs1.81, whereas an increase of 82 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs349.33 compared to the last closing of Rs348.51.

The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 3 paisa each and closed at Rs75.74 and Rs74.17, respectively.