Saudi Arabia introduces new measures to reduce people performing illegal Hajj

The Saudi authorities on Friday announced the introduction of new measures to reduce the number of individuals performing Hajj illegally, without permit or registry.

According to a statement by the Kingdom's General Directorate of Public Security, the new regulations for Hajj require "residents who wish to enter Makkah to obtain a permit from the relevant authorities."

It added that the implementation of the new regulations are effective as of Saturday, May 4, 2024.

The statement stressed that the Saudi security personnel at the security checkpoints leading to Makkah will prevent entry to any individuals without the proper permits.

The new measures come as part of the Kingdom's efforts to control the flow of the pilgrims into the holy sites to control their numbers and protect their safety, especially during the Hajj season.