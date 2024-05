KARACHI - Chairman of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with the Sindh government, has sanctioned funds for the medication of minor girl Haya. According to a private news channel, the Sindh government approved the 1.7 million rupees for the medical needs of five-month-old Haya, who suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). Sindh government swiftly approved the necessary funds, which will be disbursed to the concerned company in the coming days.