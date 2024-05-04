Saturday, May 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SNGPL disconnects another 145 connections over gas theft

Our Staff Reporter
May 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Friday disconnected another 145 connections during its ongoing crackdown over gas theft, while Rs 4.9 million fine was imposed collectively.

According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected eight connections over illegal use of gas. The team imposed Rs 0.14 million fine on gas pilferers.

In Multan, 11 connections were disconnected over illegal use while another one was disconnected over the use of compressor. In Peshawar, the company disconnected 95 connections on account of direct use of gas and Rs 3.32 million fine was imposed on gas thieves. The regional team of Karak disconnected six connections over illegal use of gas and also imposed Rs 0.60 million over gas theft. The team also lodged three FIRs against gas pilferers. In Bahawalpur, a team disconnected five connections over illegal use of gas while another 12 over use of compressor. The team also imposed Rs 0.22 million fine over gas theft. The regional team of Gujranwala disconnected three connections over illegal use of gas while another one over use of compressor and also imposed Rs 0.60 million fine over gas theft.

Free press imperative for strengthening democracy, says KP CM

In Mardan, a team disconnected six connections over illegal use of gas and also imposed Rs 0.06 million fine over gas theft.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1714801042.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024