Saturday, May 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SP Malik Ikram retires

Staff Reporter
May 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   SP Malik Ikram retired from the police department on completion of professional service. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar presented a commemorative shield and bouquet to Malik Ikram on the occasion of his retirement. He expressed good wishes for the future of SP Malik Ikram. He said that Punjab Police is like a family, and the department maintains close liaison with retired officers and officials. Punjab Police Spokesman said that SP Malik Ikram served in the police department for 34 years. Malik Ikram had joined the police service as a sub-inspector and continued to excel in his career with excellent performance. SP Malik Ikram was serving as SP Traffic Saddar Lahore these days.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1714801042.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024