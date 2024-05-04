Three Indians charged with assassinating Sikh leader in Canada

CANADA - Three men have been arrested and charged in Canada for the alleged murder of a prominent Sikh separatist, according to Canadian police, marking the latest development in a long-running intrigue that has fueled diplomatic tension between Canada and India.

According to court filings seen by CNN, the men are identified as Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karan Brar. They are accused of conspiring “with others to commit the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” according to the filings. They are also charged on a second count for using a firearm “on or about June 18, 2023… to commit first-degree murder.”

All three suspects are Indian nationals, police said in a press briefing on Wednesday. Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was gunned down by masked men last June outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia. He was a prominent campaigner for a separate Sikh homeland out of India, which would be known as Khalistan and include parts of India’s Punjab state.

Last September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had credible information linking the Indian government to the killing of Nijjar. The allegation outraged India, which has vehemently denied the claim, calling it “absurd and motivated.” The diplomatic fallout saw tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats from both countries.

Authorities on Wednesday did not specify who allegedly conspired with the accused but said there are separate investigations ongoing on Nijjar’s death.

“These efforts include investigating connections to the Government of India,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner David Teboul told a Friday press conference.