Revolutionizing freight transport: The story of Nitro Logistics

Since you started reading this article, over 1500 loads have been transported for American cargoes. This showcases the robustness and dynamism of the US trucking industry, where loads are moved around the clock, hundreds at a time, ensuring the country's functionality, households' operations, and industries' productivity.

The Nitro Expedite App, conceived by Asher, initially emerged as a Texas-based startup with the modest ambition of "revolutionizing the $800 billion trucking business," as stated in its inaugural news release. This groundbreaking app, developed by Vikrant Asher, a young man raised in Dubai who pursued his master's degree in the United States, swiftly identified a gap in the industry to bridge the gap between shippers and drivers on a unified platform. The expedited loads sector in the nation is characterized by its dynamism, responsiveness, and punctuality.

For savvy individuals with exceptional computer skills seeking business processes laden with inefficiencies, the supply chain represents a ripe area for restructuring. The Nitro Expedite App has emerged as a game-changer, connecting shippers with drivers of expedited loads.

The American trucking industry plays a pivotal role in the nation's supply chain and economy. Throughout the pandemic, American truck drivers have been at the forefront, transporting goods to and from every corner of the country. Trucking accounts for 72% of all freight movement in America, upon which 80% of US communities rely for the delivery of essential goods, ranging from raw materials to food, medicine, and beyond.

Vikrant successfully amalgamated his American education in Informatics, Data Analytics, and business acumen to develop the Nitro App, facilitating shippers' connection with nearby drivers, enhancing efficiency, and enabling instant job booking and tracking. This underscores the importance of deploying technology effectively. The platform is now operational and actively utilized at both ends. According to the American Trucking Association, trucks move 72.5% of the nation's freight.

Trucking dominates overland freight movement in the United States, with the market valued at 732.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2020. At that time, the industry employed over 902,000 truck drivers, falling short of the required workforce. The industry faces significant challenges due to the shortage of drivers, primarily driven by escalating driver costs. Broadly, the US trucking industry can be categorized into three main sectors: full truckload (FTL), less-than-truckload (LTL), and expedited loads carriers.

Reshaping Expedited Shipping

Expedited shipping accelerates freight transportation, ensuring goods arrive faster than regular transit times. Trucks carrying expedited goods typically make minimal stops en route, moving directly from pickup to delivery.

The objective is to leverage technical expertise to address the prevailing trucking crisis in the country, particularly for expedited loads requiring immediate pickup and delivery.

The fundamental tool is the Nitro free "simple but remarkably powerful mobile app," which forwards load offers to carriers within the network. However, the technology transcends a mere expedited load list app, intelligently matching freight opportunities with suitable carriers based on load characteristics.

Proximity, alongside possessing the requisite equipment, is a critical factor. Subsequently, the prospective carrier has a limited timeframe to review and accept or decline the offer before it expires, prompting the system to offer it to another carrier within the Nitro network. As word-of-mouth spreads, more shippers and drivers are joining the app.

The app's arrival couldn't be more opportune, coinciding with a significant trucking crisis as drivers seek improved rates and working conditions after their frontline efforts during the pandemic.

Vikrant Asher holds a Master's degree in Information Systems, encompassing courses such as Cybersecurity, Data Analysis, Project Management, Agile Frameworks, and Quantitative and Qualitative Data Management. Vikrant spearheaded the development of the Nitro Expedite App, widely adopted throughout the trucking industry.

Since 2018, Vikrant has been an integral part of the trucking industry, tirelessly developing a system to unite shippers and drivers of expedited American loads on a single, user-friendly platform.